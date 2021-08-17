Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s home, raided by feds in May, now up for sale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester home owned by Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband Timothy Granison was put on the market this week.

“WALKING DISTANCE TO SAVOIA!!” reads the listing for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that was raided by federal investigators as part of a long-term drug investigation back in May.

The 66-year-old single family home on Woodman Park in the city is listed for $172,900. New York State Police searching the 1,743 square foot dwelling earlier this year found an unregistered handgun inside, leading to weapons and child endangerment charges against the mayor and her estranged husband.

Warren and Granison both pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Their former home includes a fireplace, central air, granite counters, a new stove, a one-year-old roof, and more.

News 8 reached out to the mayor’s office to ask about the home listing. “As any parent would do, Mayor Warren has made a decision in the best interest of her child to give her a fresh start within the city of Rochester,” City of Rochester Spokesperson Justin Roj wrote in a response email Tuesday.

Open house hours are scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Click here for more information and photos from inside the home.