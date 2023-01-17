ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester-area housing market hit a record high in 2022, but sales were down overall.

A new report from the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors found the median sales price of a home in the area hit $200,000, up 11.1 percent over 2021. In that same time period, closed sales fell 10.5 percent, and new listings fell 8.5 percent.

“The frantic pace of the last couple of years is slowing,” GRAR President Mike O’Connor said in a statement Tuesday, “but there are still many active buyers who are continually on the lookout for new listings.”

According to the report, there were 13,601 closed home sales in 2022. That’s the lowest since 2014’s 13,134 closed sales. Sellers in 2022 did receive an average 107.3 percent of their list price, which is a 2.2 percent increase over the 2021 market.

