ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new report shows that interest rates continue to go up as home sales keep dropping.

According to the latest report from the New York State Association of REALTORS, interest rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage peaked in October at 7.79%, higher than the 7.20 average in September.

In terms of sales, although pending sales have gone up by 3.5%, the number of closed sales and homes for sale dropped by 13.9% and 21.4%, respectively. However, prices have gone up — the report says the median sales price is $375,000, a 4.5% increase.

This is reflected in Monroe County as well. Closed sales saw a decrease of 10.9% and homes for sale have decreased by 10.5%. New listings have gone up by 3.3%, but so has the median sales price at $242,500.

Wayne and Ontario counties did not see an increase in new listings — on the contrary, they saw decreases of 15.1% and 10.5% respectively. Wayne County did get an increase of 1.2% for closed sales whereas Ontario County’s number dropped by 30.5%.

In contrast, Wayne County saw a decrease in median sales prices decreased to $180,000 and increased to $280,000.

The full report can be found on NYSAR’s website or by clicking here.