ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Housing sales in New York have decreased statewide entering into 2023, according to a new study from the New York State Association of REALTORS.

The report says that closed sales of homes dropped by 34.3% from 2022 — the lowest number of sales since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pending sales have also dropped since January 2022, by 11.8% while new listings have also decreased from over 10,000 listings to 9,743 listings — an 11.3% decrease.

The report also says this marks the second month where median sales prices of homes dropped — this month, the prices dropped by 2.6% as the inventory of homes fell by 7.2%.

In Monroe County, the number of new listings and homes for sale has increased — with new listings increasing by 2.5% and homes for sale increasing by 31.1%. In fact, the median sales price in the county increased from $173K to $187K

However, despite these increases, the number of sales that were closed on homes in Monroe County has decreased. In 2022, there were 545 closed sales, but so far in 2023, that number decreased to 368.

Wayne County saw a 21.7% decrease in new listings with no changes for homes for sale, staying at 61 homes for sale in the county. The amount of closed sales has decreased to 47 sales and the median sales price dropped to $175K.

However, according to REALTORS, home buyers across New York State should see some good news — the average monthly interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage dropped to 6.27%