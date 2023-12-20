ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new report from the NYS Association of REALTORS shows that home sales continue to drop and prices continue to rise.

According to the report, the number of new listings, sales, and days on the market decreased statewide by 1.5%, 13.7%, and 3.9% respectively. The number of homes for sale has dropped by 20.7%. However, the median sales price has increased by 2.6% to $370,000.

These numbers are felt in Monroe County — the amount of new listings and closed sales fell by 0.7% and 3.3%. The median sales price also increased to $230,000 while the number of homes for sale dropped by 8.1%.

Ontario County saw a larger decrease of 24.7% in new listings, a 6.4% decrease in closed sales, and a 4.6% decrease in homes on sale. However, the county did see sales prices drop by 1.4% to $242,500.

Wayne County saw some of its numbers go in the other direction — while closed sales did drop, the number of new listings and homes for sale increased by 18.9% and 19.1% respectively. Their sales prices also went up to $232,988.

You can view all of the numbers for different counties below: