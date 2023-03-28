ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Potential homebuyers searching in Rochester might find an egg-stra surprise inside one Zillow home.

From the outside, 390 Ballad Avenue looks like any other professional home listing. The first few photographs show the home’s exterior and dining room.

From the inside, viewers get the same thing…until they get to the entryway, that is. There, potential homebuyers are given a warm welcome by an upcoming holiday’s mascot: the Easter Bunny.

In between the multi-angle photos of each room, homebuyers can envision themselves in the shoes of this bunny, as she lounges on the couch, looks in the fridge, and even takes a bath!

The man behind the mask? Realtor Marissa DelVecchio, who listed the house with her coworker Colleen Bracci.

Bracci says that, when they can, the two like to have fun with listings.

“As a realtor, youre always looking for a way to make your houses stand out,” Bracci told News 8.

Her and DelVecchio have dressed up to make a house pop a few times before, donning turkey costumes around Thanksgiving, throwing on a gorilla suit, and even using the Easter Bunny idea for a home last year in Sodus.

“It draws attention,” Bracchi said, adding that she enjoys finding creative ways to bring in some extra eyes on the listing.

The two also had some fun writing the description, too:

“The Easter bunny just delivered the golden egg!” the listing begins. “Actually, it may be the Energizer bunny as this house keeps going on and on!”

Bracchi said she loves working with DelVecchio for her creativity.

“I loved her energy, she’s always willing to do something stupid with me.”

For interested buyers, the house is still on the market. To see the full listing, click here.