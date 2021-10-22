For sale: Historic Daisy Flour Mill in Penfield hits the market with $625K price tag

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A renowned local dining establishment is officially on the market.
The Historic Daisy Flour Mill in Penfield is up for sale with a cool price tag of $625,000, which comes with some 14,000 square feet, nearly three acres of land, and all the included furniture, fixtures, and equipment.
It’s a National Register of Historic Places site, and has been a popular dining destination since its revitalization in the 1970s, according to realtor Matthew Chatfield.
A major transformation from its early years in the 1800s as a commercial flour mill, but much of the building’s historic charm and character has been retained, included machinery, hand-hewn beams, and rustic pine flooring and wall coverings, Chatfield says.
With its industrial roots, the facility has been given some modern improvements, including two commercial kitchens, tandem walk-in cooler and freezer, as well as a 3,000 square foot ballroom that can accommodate events up to 160 guests, with extra capacity in the multi-level dining and bar areas.
According to the listing, the property — located on Blossom Road and surrounded by Ellison Park — is suited for adaptive reuse which could include loft office, boutique retail, cafe dining, classrooms, health and wellness, conference space, wine bar, brewery or bistro space.
Interested? You can schedule a tour with the realtor by emailing mchatfield@caliberbrokerage.com.
Historic photos
Listing brochure
Daisy Flour Mill_OM 2020[259653] by News 8 WROC on Scribd