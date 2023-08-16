The complex also has an outdoor pool, deck, and coffee bar, as well as a library, gym, and a community area. (Provided)

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A new apartment building is now open in Gates. According to a press release sent by Doud Apartment Homes, this is the first of five buildings they are opening in the town.

The building is at 898 Buffalo Road, Rochester, NY 14624. The developer says they have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers in each unit, along with “quartz countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets,” and more.

The complex also has an outdoor pool, deck, and coffee bar, as well as a library, gym, and community area.

Doud Apartment Homes also said they are working on garages that will be available for rent, as well as a new social space. They add each new building will have 42 units.

Doud Apartment Homes say if you are interested in renting, you can call 585-647-9286 or email info@doudapartmenthomes.com.