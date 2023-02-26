ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Buying a home around the Rochester Metro has not gotten much easier for those familiar with and new to the housing market. But a real estate agent is working to help first-time homebuyers maneuver through this constantly competitive market while updating which way prices and inventory are trending.

Typically in the wintertime, the whole business of buying or selling a home slows down but coming into 2023, local real estate agents are seeing no shortage of customers trying to buy their first home or upgrade to a bigger one. So, one agent created a workshop to teach people how to make the right decisions quickly and be ready.

For years, Mildred Scott has been a licensed associate real estate broker, currently with Howard Hanna. She says this winter has been one of the busiest she’s ever seen and it’s not letting up since 2023 started.

“Our current market has not slowed down,” Scott said. “It’s still steady, houses are selling, it’s a seller’s market. We have buyers looking to sell, so Rochester’s housing market is strong.”

Data from RedFin shows single-family homes around Rochester are averaging about $10,000 more expensive than they were at the start of last year. And are sold within 12 days. With inventory still down 34.5%, most buyers are bidding above the listing price by at least 6%.

“Houses are listing between $140,000-$150,000 on average and we’ve seen those houses sell for over $200,000,” Scott explained. “As long as it’s a seller’s market it’s always going to be competitive for buyers, so we would like to see more affordable listings.”

This competitive market has been overwhelming for first-time homebuyers like Jessica Pearson. Who’s a single mom searching for an affordable home to raise her kids in.

“It’s just you and you of course are taking care of however many other children you have,” Pearson stated. “For that aspect, I think a little bit more mindful in how I pursue, just making sure I have all the avenues and any finances that’s available.”

To make sure those like Jessica are more prepared, Scott held a workshop to teach first-time homebuyers how to search for prices in their range based on credit scores, their annual salaries, and how to budget to pay off the mortgage.

“Increase your income, learn to save, budget and then prioritize the things we spend our money on,” Scott told us. “You’ll be in good shape. Regardless of where you are in life, you can purchase a house.”

Mildred Scott also posts online lessons from her workshop on Facebook with other tips. To visit those links, click here.