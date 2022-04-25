ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced Monday the developer for the city’s Buy the Block — Greenlining for a Better Rochester program.

The mayor announced the city selected Greater Rochester Housing Partnership as the developer, which will work in tandem with Atlas Contractors, LLC, Ibero American Development Corporation, and Howard Hanna’s Garcia Team.

Together, these organizations will construct up to 24 single-family homes on vacant city-owned parcels for the program, pending City Council approval.

“The Buy the Block program is about equity,” said Mayor Malik Evans. “It’s about righting the wrongs of decades of housing discrimination by turning redlined areas in the city into “green lined” opportunities, where Black and Brown families can accumulate wealth through homeownership, and create a prosperous future for generations to come.”

According to officials from the mayor’s office, the Buy the Block is designed to encourage home ownership. They say the first phase will “uplift and strengthen a formerly redlined neighborhood between Clifford, Clinton, and Hudson Avenues, and Upper Falls Boulevard.”

City officials say the program consists of three iniatives:

Building new, single-family, high-quality homes for qualified city residents to purchase with affordable mortgages;

Assisting homeowners in the neighborhood, through grants and free consultation, to implement home improvements including roofing and exterior façade repairs on existing properties; and

Supporting owners of mixed-use properties in the neighborhood, including buildings with first-floor retail and upper housing units, to make similar exterior improvements.

The first phase of the project is expected to span from 2022 through 2024 and will include the construction of the aforementioned 24 single-family homes on vacant city-owned lots. Buys will have the opportunity to choose from six model homes.

The program’s overall goal is build 100 homes in under-invested areas of the city.

According to a press release from the city Monday, the estimated sales prices for the homes range from $89,000 to $139,000, and the housing costs are on a sliding scale so no buyer will spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

Buy the Block is supported by $13.3 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA).

City Council is scheduled to take up the proposal for consideration on may 10.

To learn more about this program, visit this website.