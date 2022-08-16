BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Brighton is the nation’s hottest place for new homebuyers, according to realtor.com.

According to the digital real estate website, in Zip Code 14618, homes sell in just six days and receive four times more views from prospective buyers than the standard U.S. listing.

Brighton’s location outpaces other zip codes thanks to its median home price of $275,000, which ranks in the lower third of all other states. In the first half of the year, nearly 41% of buyers viewing listings in 14618 were located outside of the Brighton Zip Code.

“With rising inflation and mortgage rates squeezing monthly housing budgets, this year’s determined buyers are breathing new life into competition for homes in historic areas like New England,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist for realtor.com. “Even as the housing market resets, home shoppers in the competitive Hottest ZIPs may need to take extra measures to win. It all starts with understanding the local market.”

Analysts with realtor.com say 14618’s homeownership rates compared to the nation’s average are higher among millennials (56.9% vs. 51.3%) and overall (70.8% vs. 65.2%).

Buffalo also cracked the top 50 at No. 45. Brighton and Buffalo were among the only locations to represent New York State within the rankings.

The top 10 hottest home markets in the country, according to realtor.com, are as follows: