Racial Injustice

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death
Live
Top Stories
Operation Clear Track: A rail safety initiative
Video
Agents arrest 63 migrants smuggled through ‘hazardous’ border terrain
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2014 triple homicide on Chili Ave.
Happiness class — free online — is most popular at Yale, especially during pandemic
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Destination NY
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Top Stories
Bills on film: Lots to like in Miami
Should he stay or should he go? Seven McGee faced with difficult decision
Video
Bills building strong pass game on humility, unselfishness
Josh Allen went to Miami and changed his narrative
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death
Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A winning Wednesday with sun and warmth
Video
Top Stories
Li-Cycle expands to Rochester
Video
Bitcoin mining company Foundry, headquartered in Rochester, looking to invest $100 million
Video
Daniel Prude protest leaders, Free the People ROC: Proud of this community, must continue the fight
Video
Survivors of Pennsylvania Ave. mass shooting: ‘Heard gunshots and screaming’
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Wreath laying to honor Monroe County deputies
Video
Top Stories
Jobs program calls on Gov. Cuomo for funding
Video
Dansville receives $3.7 million to improve water system
Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday September 23
Video
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Mrs. Andrea Robertson
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Racial Injustice
WATCH LIVE: 1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death
Live
Trending Stories
2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash on Spencerport Road in Gates
Video
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2014 triple homicide on Chili Ave.
WATCH LIVE: 1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death
Live
Lake Ontario, Lake Erie are the most stressed Great Lakes, new study shows
Video
Survivors of Pennsylvania Ave. mass shooting: ‘Heard gunshots and screaming’
Video
Bitcoin mining company Foundry, headquartered in Rochester, looking to invest $100 million
Video
Occupy City Hall demonstration ends in Rochester after Mayor Warren, RPD subpoenaed in Daniel Prude case
Video
Looming cold a concern for restaurants depending on outdoor dining
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: A winning Wednesday with sun and warmth
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss