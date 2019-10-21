wxbanner

Putting You First: Your vaping questions answered

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vaping remains a hot topic, both locally and nationally.

From a rise of vaping-related illnesses, to a proposed flavored e-cigarette ban in New York state, the hotly debated issue remains at the forefront.

That’s why News 8 is Putting You First and talking to a panel of experts to give you the answers you have on vaping, what kind of consequences vaping can present, and debunking myths.

Call 585-287-8005 tonight Monday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to hear from health professionals and get your vaping questions answered.

