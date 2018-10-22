Putting You First: Veterans Voices Resources

News 8 is putting veterans first… and helping them get connected with resources in the community.

Transitioning from the front lines to the home front can be challenging. For our Putting You First segment Monday, we spoke with the Veterans Outreach Center on how they work to bridge that gap.

If you’d like to support the Veterans Outreach Center, check out the Stars and Stripes Celebration coming up November 2nd, at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. For more information, click here.