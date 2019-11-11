wxbanner

Putting You First: Veterans Voices, resources available and where to find them

Putting You First
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is Veterans Day and there are many resources available for veterans — but some don’t always know how to connect to those resources.

That’s why News 8 is putting you first with Veterans Voices: Resources.

We will have a team of experts here to take your calls and answer your questions about the services available.

That’s Veterans Voices: Resources today from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on News 8.

For more Veterans Voices stories from Christian Garzone, a veteran of the US Navy himself, visit this section of our website.

