We will have a team of attorneys here to take your calls and answer your questions. That’s legal advice from 5 to 6:30 p.m., right here on News 8.

Navigating the legal world can be a big challenge. Whether it’s managing your estate, worker’s comp or even criminal charges.

That’s why News 8 is Putting You First.

We will have a team of attorneys here to take your calls and answer your questions. That’s legal advice from 5 to 6:30 p.m., right here on News 8.