Putting You First: Helping for the holidays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the season of giving, which is why News 8 is Putting You First with ways to give back this holiday season.

We have experts in our studio from Open Door Mission in our studio and ready to take your calls.

Call 287-8005 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to find out how you can donate your time, money, or efforts to helping those in need this time of year.

Maybe you didn’t know, but giving back is a big part of Rochester’s culture — a 2018 Volunteering in America report found that Rochester was No. 2 in the country when it came to volunteering.

The report found that Rochester had the second highest rate of volunteering among cities at 45.6%, trailing slightly behind Minneapolis-St. Paul’s 46.3% for first place.

With that in mind, you can also check out our local volunteering guide. There’s a long list of local organizations who are always looking for an extra set of hands to pitch in this time of year.