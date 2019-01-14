Putting You First: Heating Help

Monday’s Putting You First segment was focused on heating help.

This time of the year, as heating costs go up, it can be difficult for people struggling to make ends meet.

We spoke with experts on tips for cutting costs.

Learn more about the city’s Sustainable Homes Rochester campaign:

Residents can learn more through a series of informational events starting Monday, where they can meet with staff and contractors to learn about heat pump systems, enroll in the campaign, get a free home-energy consultation and find out about incentives and energy efficiency improvements that fit their needs.



• Jan. 14, 6-7 p.m., SHR Kick-off, City Hall Atrium, 30 Church St.

• Jan. 23, 6:30-8 p.m., Downtown Central Library, Gleason Auditorium (co-hosted with The Sierra Club), 115 South Ave.

• Feb. 3, 1:30-3 p.m., Asbury Methodist (co-hosted with The Pachamama Alliance), 1050 East Ave.

• Feb. 11, 6:30-8 p.m., Metro Justice Community Space at the Hungerford Building, Door #7, Second floor, 1115 E. Main St.

• Feb. 28, 2019, 7-9 p.m., First Unitarian Church, 220 Winton Road South.

