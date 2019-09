ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are all different kinds of diets out there, which can making finding out what is actually good for your body a difficult task.

That’s why News 8 is Putting You First with experts on fad diets and food labels.

Most common diets right now

What should we eat?

Understanding juice cleanses and health shakes

Pushing for plant-based diets

Food label myth busting