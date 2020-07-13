1  of  74
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Putting Rochester First: Compeer

News 8’s Lia Lando spoke with Greg Best from Compeer to talk about the many services offered through Compeer. Best said youth and adult services, a family and peer mentoring program as well as serving veterans through the Compeer Corp program are just some of the things available to those involved.

“We have a peer specialist who just helped a young person in their late teens be able to get their first job. As someone dealing with a challenge that person was able to get a job even right now when all of us are experiencing a lot of anxiety. That’s huge to see a victory like that so that’s the type of stuff that happens everyday with us even through the pandemic,” Best said.

Sgt. Mark Mitchell, jr., a U.S. Army veteran said Compeer Corp has really helped him. “Compeer has given me a new perspective on life. There are things out there for me and vets to be a part of and actually feel like you are a part of a team,” Mitchell, jr. said.

“Everybody knows what everyone has gone through. It’s all comradery. Wives know wives. Kids know kids. It’s great networking for work around the house. I promise anyone who comes to Compeer your family will benefit 110%.”

