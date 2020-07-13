Putting Rochester First: Compeer

News 8’s Lia Lando spoke with Greg Best from Compeer to talk about the many services offered through Compeer. Best said youth and adult services, a family and peer mentoring program as well as serving veterans through the Compeer Corp program are just some of the things available to those involved.

“We have a peer specialist who just helped a young person in their late teens be able to get their first job. As someone dealing with a challenge that person was able to get a job even right now when all of us are experiencing a lot of anxiety. That’s huge to see a victory like that so that’s the type of stuff that happens everyday with us even through the pandemic,” Best said.

Sgt. Mark Mitchell, jr., a U.S. Army veteran said Compeer Corp has really helped him. “Compeer has given me a new perspective on life. There are things out there for me and vets to be a part of and actually feel like you are a part of a team,” Mitchell, jr. said.

“Everybody knows what everyone has gone through. It’s all comradery. Wives know wives. Kids know kids. It’s great networking for work around the house. I promise anyone who comes to Compeer your family will benefit 110%.”