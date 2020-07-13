Putting Rochester First: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester

News 8’s Lia Lando spoke with CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lisa Mattoon about the services they provide to teens in the Rochester community.

“We serve over 400 youth every year and still have a waiting list of 400. We are looking for more volunteers all the time,” Mattoon said.

She encouraged people to think about the mentors that supported and encouraged them in their journey and consider giving back. “We had a bit of spike in enrollment during the pandemic and also our current Bigs really stepped up to communicate.”