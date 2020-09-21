Telethon: Local Red Cross volunteers deployed to help with natural disasters, resources needed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of local Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to help with our country’s most devastating natural disasters.

Wild fires continue to rage along the west coast and tropical storms and hurricanes have roiled the coastal areas around the Gulf of Mexico.

Join us for the @News_8 Disaster Relief telethon happening now until 6:30 pm. Call 585-441-6124 to make your pledge. Nonstop disasters are keeping thousands of volunteers working across the country to help people in need. We will be providing support for weeks to come pic.twitter.com/eTredEhzr8 — AmericanRedCrossWNY (@RedCrossWNY) September 21, 2020

Tens of thousands of people need help now. Please help by making a donation by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Want to help people specifically affected by the California, Oregon or Washington wildfires? Write “California Wildfires,” “Oregon Wildfires” or “Washington Wildfires” in the memo line of a check and mail it to your local Red Cross chapter with the completed donation form. For California Wildfires you can also text the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

If you have the time, you can make a significant impact as a Red Cross volunteer. Review our most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

In the midst of this extremely active disaster season, right now thousands of Red Cross volunteers are helping the thousands of people affected.

With the current disasters and the complexities of COVID-19, more help is needed now. Become a Red Cross volunteer today.

The Red Cross urges eligible individuals in parts of the country unaffected by these disasters to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients in need.