Putting You First: Helping thousands in Puerto Rico

Editor’s note: Tonight’s telethon for Puerto Rico relief goes from 4 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. and the number to call is 585-287-8005. You can also come to our station at 201 Humboldt St. in Rochester to drop off donations.

Thousands of people in Puerto Rico remain homeless and hundreds of thousands are without water after weeks devastating earthquakes.

Today, News 8 is hosting a telethon to do our part to help.

The American Red Cross will be here to answer your call and accept your donations. Money raised will help the Red Cross provide shelter, supplies and medication to victims of the earthquakes.

That’s today from 4 through 6:30 p.m. on News 8.