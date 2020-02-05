Puerto Rico recovery: San Juan protests government’s response to natural disasters

Editor’s note: News 8 reporter Josh Navarro went to Puerto Rico to see the earthquake recovery efforts firsthand.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WROC) — Protests continue in Puerto Rico, even when News 8 WROC’s Josh Navarro arrived on the island. Protesters gathered in the rain and marched outside the governor’s mansion and the sights and sounds speak for themselves.

“We are fed up with the impunity,” said Wilma Riveron Collazos.

It is the sentiment that many Boriquas feel towards their Governor Wanda Vasquez. The protests come after emergency relief supplies were found in a warehouse in Ponce weeks after the big 6.0 earthquake rattled the island of enchantment. It may have been here since Hurricane Maria hit in 2017.

People with t-shirts, signs with strong words and painted faces show the growing anger across among the people. The protest has moved from the government building to La Fortaleza. The rain didn’t stop people from marching on the street.

Protestors want Governor Wanda Vasquez to Resign after relief items found in a warehouse. #wrocinPR pic.twitter.com/BMLiZDSMCH — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) January 23, 2020

Many of these capital city protests are graced by Latin celebrities. Puerto Rican rapper Rene Perez nicknamed “Residente” of Calle 13 lead the march.

According to Perez, people continue to demonstrate under the weather conditions just shows the level of frustration and the commitment the people are ready to talk with government officials but under the rules of the people.

Puerto Rican Rap Artist @Residente led a protest/march in San Juan a couple weeks ago, when I was in PR. He's included in this week's series! Here's the full statement what he said during that protest. #puertoricoearthquakes #PuertoRico #Residente #RenePerez #Noticias #Latino pic.twitter.com/XCmaliDTty — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) February 4, 2020

Following the the discovery of relief items in a warehouse, Governor Vasquez fired three people including the director of emergency management. But protesters said that is not enough.

“We want to see a total change of the government’s administration. For the people who are really honest, who are really competent that are not elected because of a relationship to a specific party or to a specific head of government,” Collazos said.

