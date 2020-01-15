Cuomo deploys more aid to Puerto Rico after earthquakes

January 14th, 2020. Ponce, Puerto Rico. New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo visits a shelter in Ponce were the Mayor María “Mayita’ Melendez greeted him. (Photos / Gabriel López Albarrán)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Upon his return from Puerto Rico, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced sending more aid the island after the series of earthquakes that ruptured the island last week.

According to a statement, Cuomo said he will deploy eight additional engineers and utility experts from the New York Power Authority to address power outages and work to stabilize the island’s power system.

“The people of Puerto Rico have been through hell,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“While the federal administration abdicated its responsibility to help American citizens during difficult times, New York is continuing to step up to provide assistance.”

Bilingual mental health professionals have also been sent by the state and the Greater New York Hospital Association to support people on the island who suffer from trauma.

Dozens of inspectors from State Fire and the Department of State were also deployed to conduct more extensive damage assessments of buildings and code compliance of public facilities.

“I am also demanding the Trump Administration immediately release federal funds that have been held up for two years to Puerto Rico and declare a major Disaster Declaration for the damage cause by the earthquakes so Puerto Rico residents can rebuild their homes and lives.”