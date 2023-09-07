ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – If you’re a high school athlete, you know who they are — there’s just a little more excitement in the air when Primetime 585 is at your game!

News 8 and Primetime 585 are teaming up to provide the most comprehensive coverage of high school sports in and around Rochester.

If you haven’t heard of Primetime 585, then here’s a brief introduction courtesy their website.

Primetime Mission Statement

PrimeTime585 inspires and empowers student-athletes to improve communities through service and action, using sports to build authentic relationships that bridge cultural, economic, and geographic barriers. We see, hear and embrace each young person and help them become agents of positive change – together creating a brighter future for all of us.

Primetime People

Gerard and Karen Inglesia

Karen Inglesia has a background in chemical engineering and started an engineering program at Baden Street Settlement, Inc. before eventually running her own tutoring company. Gerard Inglesia is a retired physical education teacher and coach in the Rochester City School District.

The couple started holding free basketball camps back in 2005, and eventually expanded their efforts to various charitable events. In 2019, Primetime Ballers was born, with Karen and Gerard attending high school basketball games and streaming commentary on Facebook Live.

Primetime Ballers developed a huge following on social media as they attended more games in more sports, highlighting the achievements of thousands of Section Five athletes.

Follow Primetime 585 by clicking on the icons below