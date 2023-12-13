ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The puck dropped on the ice Wednesday night in the first game for the Webster Lakers Girls’ Varsity Hockey Team.

Despite the team losing 7-2 against Ithaca, Webster made history by becoming the first and so far only varsity girls’ hockey program in Section V.

The Lakers are comprised of players from the Webster Thomas and Webster Schroeder schools from seventh to 12th grade. Four more teams will be playing their first games at the Tim Hortons Iceplex next Monday, December 17 and there’s an effort to create the Greater Rochester Girls High School Hockey League.

Although there is no state playoff, the Webster Lakers do have a chance at playing and potentially winning a regional championship by the end of the year.

Primetime 585 interviews the Webster Lakers Girls’ Varsity Hockey Team

