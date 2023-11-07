ROCHETSER, N.Y. (WROC) — Primetime 585 has two Spotlight Teams this week, Fairport boys and girls volleyball.

Both squads won their sectional championships, as well as going undefeated on their seasons.

The girls championship match was won in three sets against Rush-Henrietta. Kiera Cornman finished with 27 kills and Meghan Clifford won MVP with 30 kills.

The boys took on Webster in a match that went to five sets. Jackson Bones won the sectional tournament MVP with 19 kills. Aidan White and Andrew Howe earned All-Tournament honors. The boys only other two sectional titles came from 2013 and 2018.

The girls will go on the face Lancaster in the Far West Regionals on Saturday, November 11th. The boys will take on the champion from Section VI.