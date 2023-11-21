ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Primetime 585 Spotlight Team is Webster Schroeder girls volleyball as they won the Class AA state championship last Sunday.

The Warriors finished off a phenomenal season as they defeated Long Beach in three sets for their first state title in program history.

This championship continues a streak for senior Sarah Ferruzza. She has now won three straight state championships in three different sports.

Ferruzza’s other two championships came last year, when she won the state title in both basketball and softball.

Other stars for the Warriors included Ava Gallup, Angelina Fitzharris, Erin Mueller, Maddie Siphakongviseth and Madalyn Brown.

The Warriors celebrated with family and friends while being escorted by the Webster Fire and Police departments.