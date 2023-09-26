ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This weeks Primetime 585 Spotlight team goes to Spencerport girls soccer.

The number two ranked team in Class AA had two impressive wins this week against Webster Schroeder and Webster Thomas both by a score of 4-0.

The Rangers have three girls tied for the lead in scoring. Lindsay Lenhard, Emily Peacock and Liana Tata all with five goals. It isn’t the offense that headlines this team. Their defense has not allowed a single goal through nine games. Goalkeeper Cate Burns has 24 saves helping the Spencerport girls start their season with a 9-0 record.

They will try to remain undefeated as they face off against Irondequoit and Gates Chili this week.