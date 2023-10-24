ROCHETSER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Primetime 585 Spotlight Team for this week is Pittsford girls swimming and diving. The Panthers finished 9-0 in the regular season taking down undefeated Fairport last week.

Additionally the Pittsford girls won both the Hilton Invitational and the Yeti Invitational. They are also the Monroe County Division 1 Champions and ranked #1 going into the Class A sectional championships.

Pittsford has a rich swimming history with 21 sectional titles. Pittsford head coach Marty Keating is the most winningest coach in Section V history across all sports.

Keaty is in his 51st year coaching at Pittsford. The Panthers head coach has a combined total of 35 sectional championship titles under his belt.

Jamie Kotalik, a sophomore diver on the team, took 1st place with a 499.35 point total at the Shenendehowa Invitational. Kotalik is a a two-fall varsity sport athlete as she also plays varsity volleyball.