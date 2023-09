ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROCTV) — This weeks Primetime 585 Spotlight belongs to the Monroe Red Jackets football team.

Led by three Division I prospects, Messiah Hampton, Khaya Moses, and Styles McKenzie Baker, the Red Jackets came out on top with a dominate 54-6 victory over the Honeoye Falls-Limi Cougars. Senior Amari Colon was a huge contributor, as the wide receiver brought in three touchdowns.

Karen Iglesia spoke with the Red Jackets after the game about their dominate victory.