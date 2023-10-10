John Harding led the Knights with 147 total yards and two trips to the end zone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Primetime 585 Spotlight team goes to McQuaid football.

In a battle of two undefeated Class AA squads, McQuaid went on the road and took down Hilton 24-21. The Knights have won four consecutive Class AA sectional titles while the Cadets won the Class A1 sectional championship last season.

McQuaid quarterback Will DiMarco led the way completing 11 of his 17 passing attempts for 107 yards while adding 27 yards on the ground. Knights running back John Harding had 147 total yards and two touchdowns while six tackles on defense.

Owen Meyer was a two-way for in the contest with 12 stops and a fumble recovery on defense and 96 total yards on the other side of the ball. Nate Earl wrecked havoc on the Hilton offense with 11 tackles to go along with two sacks and a pass break up.

McQuaid moved to 6-0 on the season and will take on Brighton on Saturday, October 14th.