ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Primetime 585 spotlight goes to the Hilton girl’s basketball team, who won their home opener against Canandaigua last Friday.

The Cadet’s win over the defending sectional champions was propelled by a huge second quarter, where Hilton outscored Canandaigua 15-8 to give them a 31-21 halftime lead.

Hilton went on to win 60-58, as they were led by junior Mallory Heise. She ended the game with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Other big names on the Cadets this year include Ella Clark, Ella Simonelli, Elena Graziano, Leah Thompson, and Madison Murphy.

The Hilton girls start their season 1-0 and will host St. Marys on Saturday, December 9th.