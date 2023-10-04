Robert Lowry scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner for the Cadets

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Primetime 585 Spotlight shines on the Hilton football team.

The Cadets defeated Schroeder 22-19 in a rematch of last year’s Class A1 sectional final.

Robert Lowry scored the game-winning touchdown with ten seconds remaining to give Hilton the win. Lowry finished with 31 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Eleven of his carries came on the game’s final drive as Hilton marched to victory.

Hilton is not 5-0 on the season and still has two undefeated teams remaining on their schedule, McQuaid and UPrep. The Cadets are back in Class AA this season.

Karen and Gerard Iglesia were at the game to talk with the team after their big win.