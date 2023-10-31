ROCHETSER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Primetime 585 Spotlight Team is the Greece Arcadia game day cheerleading squad. Game day cheer is a new form of cheerleading that was introduced this year in Section V.

The Titans won the Class B title in the new event last weekend. Head coach Stacey Pike was named Coach of the Year in her 23rd season in charge at Arcadia. Her team also won first place at both the Mercy and HF-L cheer competitions this season.

Coach Pike said that the team had to change its routine at the last minute before sectional finals due to injury. Even so, they were still able to come out victorious and now advance to the state championship.