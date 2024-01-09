ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Primetime 585 Team is off to an impressive 8-2 start and has put Section V hoops on notice.

The Fairport boys basketball team knocked off the defending state champs, Victor, and Gates-Chili last week. In the matchup with Victor, Fairport senior Aidan White was dominant with 36 points while sensational junior guard LaShard Lowry, Jr. finished with 25 points.

The Victor game was a chess match, with two grandmasters coaching, Tyler Roberts for Victor and Scott Fitch for Fairport. But it was Fitch and his Red Raiders coming out on top to earn the Spotlight Team of the week.