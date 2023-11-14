ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The East High football team is this week’s Primetime 585 Spotlight Team as they won the Class A sectional championship last Friday.

The 25-8 victory over Brighton gave East their first sectional title since 2005.

Anthony Diaz was the MVP. He made two of the biggest plays of the night. After a long drive, Brighton was threatening to take the lead late in the first. Diaz intercepted a pass and took it back for the pick-six that gave East the lead. Later in the half, Diaz threw a touchdown on a halfback option to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.

Eagles quarterback Zymier Jackson earned offensive player of the game and linebacker Jeremiah Tucker won the defensive player of the game.

East will play Clarence on Friday, November 17th at Williamsville South High School in the Class A state quarterfinals.