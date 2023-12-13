ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Primetime 585 Spotlight goes to the Batavia Notre Dame United hockey team who has put all of Section V on notice this season.

Ivan Milovidov leads the United with nine assists. Brady Johnson has scored six goals to go along with three assists while Jameson Motyka has netted two goals and six helpers.

The United kicked off the season with a dominant over Aquinas. Then last weekend, Batavia Notre Dame had an impressive 3-0 win over Fairport.

Next up for the United (4-1) is a game against Geneseo/Avon/Livonia on Tuesday, December 19th.