The Primetime 585 Spotlight Team for this Tuesday is Avon football who got a tough 13-7 win over Oakfield Alabama-Elba last weekend.

The back breaker was a 75 yard Chris Thompson TD run in the 4th quarter. Wes Farley had a superb block downfield that helped spring Thompson.

OA-E came into the game ranked number three in the state at Class D. The Aggies were missing quarterback Bodie Hyde who was out with injury, but still a huge win for Avon. They knocked off the three time defending sectional champs and a team they’ll see again later this season. Maybe even more than once.