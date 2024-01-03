This week’s Primetime 585 Spotlight Team has been dancing with heavyweights lately and always leaving the ring with their hand raised.

We’re talking about Avon boys basketball who knocked off three straight unbeaten teams in the last week. They beat Leroy, York and Hornell in consecutive games.

The final with Hornell was 72-57 thanks to 21 points from Mike Rowland and a Trevor Stroud double-double: 19 points and 10 boards. Josh Harter finished with 17 points and defensive stopper Ryan Hillman chipped in 13. This was a game of guards and athleticism.

Avon improved to 7-0 and figures to be one of the favorites for the Class B2 crown. Congrats to coach Rob Fries and the Avon team for being chosen as the Spotlight Team.