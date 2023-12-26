Trojans are undefeated and one of the top teams in the state

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Primetime 585 Spotlight goes to the Athena boys basketball team.

The Trojans are 6-0 on the season and are not only one of the best teams in Section V, but in the entire state. In the latest state rankings, they’re second in Class AA amongst NYSPHSAA teams.

Athena went through a gauntlet recently. They throttled previously unbeaten Mendon 82-39 on Saturday, December 16th. Then, they beat another unbeaten team, Monroe, 84-66 on Monday, December 18th. Finally, they took down Class AAA heavyweight Franklin 73-67 on Thursday, December 21st.

Their starting lineup consists of three brothers, Khorie, I’zick, and I’zayah Reaves, Zee Johnson, and Connor Osier. Each starter can put up 20 points on a given night and the team’s bench has some talented players as well.