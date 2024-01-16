ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Aquinas boys basketball team is our News 8 Primetime 585 team of the week. The Lil’ Irish scored wins over Webster Thomas and Northeast to improve their record to a perfect 12-0.

Aquinas, one of the four remaining undefeated teams in Section V, is off to its best start in years. They’ve got five starters who all play their role very well and have a balanced attack. Four of those starters have led the team in scoring in various games this year.

A different star shines bright in each game. The Li’l Irish do not care who scores; they just want to win. Aquinas is the very definition of the word “Team”.

Coach Jeff LaFave has his team playing well. The Lil’ Irish are an unselfish team who pass the ball exceptionally well and they have the most tenacious press in Section V.

Chris Leysath, Micah Anderson, Jadeir Breedlove, Mackie Terry and Christian “Noonie” McCullough are some of the key members of the Aquinas team.