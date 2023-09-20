ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Spencerport girls soccer team is ranked #1 in the state and they showed it Tuesday with a 4-0 win over Webster Shroeder.

Primetime 585 spoke with the Rangers after their shutout win.

Election_2018_Facebook_58874-159532.jpg49727169
Connect with Primetime 585

More Primetime 585