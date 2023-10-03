ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The combined Rochester Griffins soccer team made up of boys from Franklin, SOTA, World of Inquiry and Edison, blanked Eastridge in boys soccer Monday.

Primetime 585 spoke with the Griffins after their 4-0 win.

