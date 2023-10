ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford Girls swimming and diving is the most dominant team in all of sports in Section V and showed it again Tuesday with a win over Fairport.

This team had won 21 consecutive sectional blocks as well as their boys. This record does not exist in any other sport in the history of Section V sports. Coach Marty Keating is also the first African American swim coach, in his 51st year of coaching.

Watch this Primetime 585 interview.