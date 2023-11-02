ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Both Pittsford teams advanced to the Class A sectional finals in girls volleyball Wednesday.
Primetime 585 spoke with Mendon and Sutherland about their wins and what’s next.
Primetime 585 interviews Mendon
Primetime 585 interviews Sutherland
