ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – World of Inquiry beat Midlakes 70-52 and Canandaigua beat Livonia 77-43 Thursday to advance to the finals of the Midlakes Tournament.
Primetime 585 interviewed both winning teams. Watch above and below.
