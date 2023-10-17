ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit beat Churchville-Chili in three sets Monday in girls volleyball.

The “Pink Out Game” helped raise $2800 for cancer research.

Primetime 585 spoke with Irondequoit about their win and the importance of the night.

More Primetime 585

Election_2018_Facebook_58874-159532.jpg49727169
Connect with Primetime 585