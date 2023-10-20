ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a battle of unbeaten teams, Fairport beat Pittsford Sutherland in four sets in a match-up of girls volleyball powerhouses.
Primetime 585 spoke with the Red Raiders after their win.
More Primetime 585
- Primetime 585: Fairport vs Pittsford Sutherland girls volleyball
- Primetime 585: Spencerport vs Arcadia girls soccer
- Primetime 585: EMCHS vs Rochester School for the Deaf volleyball
- Primetime 585: Aquinas vs Bishop Kearney girls volleyball
- Primetime 585: Meet the School for the Deaf girls volleyball team